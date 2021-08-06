Menu

Canada

Inquest date set for man found dead in burnt car on Ahtahkakoop First Nation

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 11:44 am
A public inquest into the death of Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone will be held Aug. 23-27, 2021 at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 – Second Avenue West in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
A public inquest into the death of Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone will be held Aug. 23-27, 2021 at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 – Second Avenue West in Prince Albert. Provided / Saskatchewan RCMP

A date has been set for a public inquest into the death of Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone, who was found dead in a burnt car on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation in 2018.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP asking for tips in relation to missing man’s death

The inquest will be led by coroner Blaine Beaven and will take place at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 – Second Avenue West in Prince Albert from Aug. 23 to 27.

A burning vehicle on the reserve was initially reported to Shellbrook RCMP on the morning of May 10, 2018.

At the time, RCMP said an officer investigating the complaint found a vehicle with some bushes burning in the surrounding area. The vehicle was not searched before the officer left.

The vehicle was inspected later in the day after police received two reports stating Ahenakew-Johnstone, 20, was missing and another report saying human remains might be in the vehicle.

Read more: Family of Sask. man found in burnt-out vehicle believe he was murdered

Human remains were found in the vehicle and Ahenakew-Johnstone was positively identified.

The first day of the inquest, Aug. 23, is set for 10 a.m. Times for the following days will be determined at a later date by Beaven.

Click to play video: 'Jury recommends more police psychologists, mental health training following Steven Rigby inquest' Jury recommends more police psychologists, mental health training following Steven Rigby inquest
Jury recommends more police psychologists, mental health training following Steven Rigby inquest – Jun 26, 2021
