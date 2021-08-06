Inquest date set for man found dead in burnt car on Ahtahkakoop First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A date has been set for a public inquest into the death of Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone, who was found dead in a burnt car on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation in 2018.

The inquest will be led by coroner Blaine Beaven and will take place at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 – Second Avenue West in Prince Albert from Aug. 23 to 27.

A burning vehicle on the reserve was initially reported to Shellbrook RCMP on the morning of May 10, 2018.

At the time, RCMP said an officer investigating the complaint found a vehicle with some bushes burning in the surrounding area. The vehicle was not searched before the officer left.

The vehicle was inspected later in the day after police received two reports stating Ahenakew-Johnstone, 20, was missing and another report saying human remains might be in the vehicle.

Human remains were found in the vehicle and Ahenakew-Johnstone was positively identified.

The first day of the inquest, Aug. 23, is set for 10 a.m. Times for the following days will be determined at a later date by Beaven.

