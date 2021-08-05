COVID-19: 1 new case in Peterborough area as active cases at 5

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

In its update issued around 4 p.m., the health unit reported five active cases of COVID-19, up from four over the past two days.

No new resolved cases were reported on Thursday. The 1,617 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of the 1,644 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant cases remains at 818. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

During her weekly media update, medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra noted the pace of vaccinations among eligible residents has slowed.

The most recent data posted Wednesday is available here with nearly 70 per cent of residents ages 12 and up fully vaccinated (a first and second dose). She said another 13,800 people required to get immunized to reach 90 per cent of the eligible population immunized, says Dr. S.

“This has now become a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” she said.

The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses at the Health Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.

This week’s clinics:

Thursday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A special pop-up outdoor clinic will be held at Peterborough City Hall this week until Friday, running daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Thursday:

Pop-up clinics for adults (aged 18-plus) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Saturday, Aug. 7: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Millbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:

Thursday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 19

Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

