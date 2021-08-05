COVID-19: 1 new case in Peterborough area as active cases at 5

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
In its update issued around 4 p.m., the health unit reported five active cases of COVID-19, up from four over the past two days.
No new resolved cases were reported on Thursday. The 1,617 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of the 1,644 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
The number of variant cases remains at 818. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.
During her weekly media update, medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra noted the pace of vaccinations among eligible residents has slowed.
The most recent data posted Wednesday is available here with nearly 70 per cent of residents ages 12 and up fully vaccinated (a first and second dose). She said another 13,800 people required to get immunized to reach 90 per cent of the eligible population immunized, says Dr. S.
“This has now become a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” she said.
The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses at the Health Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.
This week’s clinics:
- Thursday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A special pop-up outdoor clinic will be held at Peterborough City Hall this week until Friday, running daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Other data
Other data from the health unit on Thursday:
- Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Testing: More than 55,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday’s update.
- Close contacts: 11, up from five reported on Wednesday
- Hospitalizations: at least 83 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports one COVID-19 inpatient. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: reports no cases.
- Fleming College: reports no cases related to its campuses
- COVID-19 exposure: 76.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case; 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread; 3.4 per cent related to travel; and 0.3 per cent have yet to be determined.
Pop-up clinics for adults (aged 18-plus) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Saturday, Aug. 7: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre
- Tuesday, Aug. 17: Millbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre
The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Thursday, Aug. 12
- Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Thursday, Aug. 19
Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online.
A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.View link »
