COVID-19: No new cases for Peterborough area; nearly 70% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Peterborough Public Health reported just no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon as vaccination rates continue to slowly climb.
In its update issued around 4:14 p.m., the health unit for the second day in a row reported four active cases of COVID-19.
No new resolved cases were reported on Wednesday. The 1,617 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
The number of variant cases remains at 818. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.
Vaccination rate
In its weekly COVID-19 vaccination data released each Wednesday, the health unit reported 79.4 per cent of the eligible population (age 12 and up) have received at least one vaccine dose, up from 78.9 per cent reported on July 30.
As well, 69.6 per cent have received two doses (fully vaccinated), up from 67.7 per cent reported on July 30.
There have been 203,085 total doses administered at area clinics — an additional 2,993 since the July 30 report. The health unit says 104,119 residents have received one dose (705 more since July 30). Moreover, 91,149 have received two doses (an additional 2,417 since July 30).
The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses at the Health Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.
This week’s clinics:
- Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A special pop-up outdoor clinic will be held at Peterborough City Hall Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Other data
Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:
- Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Testing: More than 55,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Tuesday’s update.
- Close contacts: five, up from three reported on Tuesday.
- Hospitalizations: at least 83 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports one COVID-19 inpatient. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: reports no cases.
- Fleming College: reports no cases related to its campuses
- COVID-19 exposure: 76.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case; 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread; 3.4 per cent related to travel; and 0.2 per cent have yet to be determined.
Pop-up clinics for adults (aged 18-plus) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Aug 3: Apsley at the North Kawartha Community Centre
- Saturday, Aug. 7: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre
- Tuesday, Aug. 17: Millbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre
The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Thursday, Aug. 12
- Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Thursday, Aug. 19
Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online.
A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.View link »
