Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 1 2021 4:29pm
02:04

Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops

New research shows that the Pfizer vaccine may not be as effective as it was earlier in the pandemic. Dr. Art Hister has more.

Advertisement

Video Home