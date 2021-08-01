Global News Morning BC August 1 2021 4:29pm 02:04 Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops New research shows that the Pfizer vaccine may not be as effective as it was earlier in the pandemic. Dr. Art Hister has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8078365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8078365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?