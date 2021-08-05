Ottawa fire crews snuff garbage bin blaze in ByWard Market alley

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that spawned multiple calls about heavy black smoke in the ByWard Market was quickly contained Thursday afternoon, crews said.

Ottawa Fire Services said they responded to calls at 12:43 p.m. about a “large cloud of black smoke” in an alleyway between George and Dalhousie streets.

Firefighters arriving a few moments later were able to contain the blaze in a garbage container and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent buildings, which were evacuated as a precaution.

Smoke and heat from the flames did affect at least one of the buildings, an OFS spokesperson said, and one person will be displaced from their apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was under control shortly after 1 p.m.

Ottawa Fire have a Working Fire on George ST near Dalhousie ST. under control. Multiple calls were received reporting heavy black smoke and Pump 13A put in a Working Fire from a distance. Fire was confined to garbage bins in a rear alley. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/CnLkUUUckK — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) August 5, 2021