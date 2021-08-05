Ottawa fire crews snuff garbage bin blaze in ByWard Market alley

A fire that spawned multiple calls about heavy black smoke in the ByWard Market was quickly contained Thursday afternoon, crews said.
Ottawa Fire Services said they responded to calls at 12:43 p.m. about a “large cloud of black smoke” in an alleyway between George and Dalhousie streets.
Firefighters arriving a few moments later were able to contain the blaze in a garbage container and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent buildings, which were evacuated as a precaution.
Smoke and heat from the flames did affect at least one of the buildings, an OFS spokesperson said, and one person will be displaced from their apartment.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire was under control shortly after 1 p.m.
