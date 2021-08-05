Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be on site at Edmonton Elks home opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks home opener is this Saturday, and the organization will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic before kick-off against the Ottawa Redblacks.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, fans will be able to visit the mobile vaccination clinic (MVC) get their first or second vaccine dose outside Gate 9.

“We’re all excited for the return of football and the opportunity to welcome fans back to The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium this weekend,” Elks president and CEO Chris Presson said in a Thursday news release.

“By partnering to bring the MVC to our home opener, we’re happy to provide fans an opportunity to be vaccinated, as we collectively look to move past COVID-19.”

The Elks organization is working with the Industry for Vaccination (IVF) Alberta Coalition to make the clinic happen.

“We are honoured to be bringing the mobile vaccination clinic to so many Albertans across the province while working with the government and industry partners,” said Matthew Cox, president and CEO of TRAXX Holdings Inc., an IFV partner and the provider of the MVC motor coach.

"It is our mandate to help vaccinate as many Albertans as possible, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Elks to do so."

Before the game, the mobile clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccination from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Abottsfield-Penny McKee branch of the Edmonton Public Library. The library’s address is 3210 118 Avenue.