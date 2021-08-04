Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
August 4 2021 11:08am
04:26

Fall plans for the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market

Annie Melnychuk with the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market chats about some upcoming plans and how the market has faired amid COVID-19.

