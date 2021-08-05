2 Quinte region residents win $5M, $100,000 in OLG lotteries respectively

Send this page to someone via email

Two big lottery winners from the Quinte region were announced this week.

The first winner is Marshall Dominey of Trenton, Ont., who has brought home the $5-million top prize in the June 2 Lotto 649 draw.

The retired mechanic has been playing the lottery for 40 years. He says he plans to share his winnings with family and save some for future travel.

The winning ticket was purchased at West End Convenience in Trenton.

Marshall Dominey of Trenton won $5 million playing OLG's Lotto 649.

Also, Terrence Cassidy of Belleville, Ont., won $100,000 with the “instant crossword tripler” scratch game.

The 61-year-old plans to pay some bills and celebrate the win with his brother.

The winning ticket was bought at Friends Variety in Belleville.

Terrance Cassidy of Belleville won a $100,000 top prize playing an "Instant Crossword Trippler" scratch ticket.

