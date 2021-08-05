Menu

Crime

Man arrested after handgun stolen from North Kawartha Township home: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 11:38 am
Peterborough County OPP have made an arrest in the theft of a stolen handgun in North Kawartha Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP have made an arrest in the theft of a stolen handgun in North Kawartha Township. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man faces theft and other charges after a handgun was reported stolen from a residence in North Kawartha Township last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Aug. 1 around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to investigate the theft of a High Standard .22LR-calibre revolver from a home.

On Thursday police said an arrest was made in the investigation.

Read more: Gun with 3D-printed parts seized from Surrey man with gang ties, RCMP say

Michael Coppins, 26, of North Kawartha Township was charged with theft under $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 7.

However, OPP say the handgun has yet to be located.

The gun has the serial number M005866.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous.

“Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward,” OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Handgun partially made by 3-D printing seized from man with gang connections' Handgun partially made by 3-D printing seized from man with gang connections
