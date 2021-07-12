Gun with 3D-printed parts seized from Surrey man with gang ties, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man alleged to have gang ties has been arrested following a traffic stop in Surrey last month.

In a statement, RCMP said officers from the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team stopped a rental vehicle in the area of 6500-block of 152 Street on June 29 at 10:20 p.m.

“During their interaction with the driver, officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and arrested him. During a further investigation of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun, gloves, and an empty jerrycan inside the vehicle,” RCMP said in a statement.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Surrey, was issued tickets for not having a driver’s licence and failing to state the name and address of the registered owner. He was released from police custody and the vehicle was seized and returned to the rental company.

RCMP say the firearm is believed to have been made from 3D-printed parts.