Crime

Gun with 3D-printed parts seized from Surrey man with gang ties, RCMP say

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 3:39 pm
RCMP say they seized a gun made of 3D-printed components. View image in full screen
RCMP say they seized a gun made of 3D-printed components. RCMP

A man alleged to have gang ties has been arrested following a traffic stop in Surrey last month.

In a statement, RCMP said officers from the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team stopped a rental vehicle in the area of 6500-block of 152 Street on June 29 at 10:20 p.m.

“During their interaction with the driver, officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and arrested him. During a further investigation of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun, gloves, and an empty jerrycan inside the vehicle,” RCMP said in a statement.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Surrey, was issued tickets for not having a driver’s licence and failing to state the name and address of the registered owner. He was released from police custody and the vehicle was seized and returned to the rental company.

Read more: Surrey RCMP say Monday night shooting connected to current gang conflict

RCMP say the firearm is believed to have been made from 3D-printed parts.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagMetro Vancouver Gangs tagSurrey Gangs tagGun 3D parts seized tag

