Crime

Halifax woman pushed to ground, assaulted during violent daytime robbery

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 10:11 am
Halifax woman pushed to ground, assaulted during violent daytime robbery - image View image in full screen
File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect in a brazen daytime robbery in the city on Wednesday.

In a release, police said officers were called to a violent incident in the 3500 block of Claremont Street at around 11 a.m.

According to police, the female suspect went up from behind to a woman in her 60s, pushed her to the ground and then assaulted her.

The suspect then took the woman’s wallet and fled on foot, running north on Claremont Street and crossing Connolly Street.

Trending Stories

According to police, the suspect is a white woman with a slim build, about 25-years-old, with blonde hair in a short ponytail.

At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and a black mask over her face.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

