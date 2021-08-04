Halifax RCMP looking for vehicle after lengthy car chase in Lower Sackville

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Halifax continue to search for the driver of a white 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan after it led officers on a lengthy car chase in Lower Sackville Tuesday evening.

In a release, the RCMP said the vehicle was involved in “several incidents in the Halifax area and entered into Halifax District RCMP jurisdiction.”

Read more: Man and woman arrested after car chase down busy Halifax street

“RCMP activated emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle however the driver continued to speed away,” the release said.

It said officers pursued the vehicle into the Churchill Downs area of Lower Sackville, where two police cars and some private property was damaged.

The Tiguan then fled the area and went onto Highway 101 toward Windsor. The release said police stopped following it a short time later and the vehicle has not been located.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP lay charges after organized crime bust in Halifax

Nobody was injured during the pursuit, it said. The incident happened around 8 p.m.

Anyone with video of the incident, or who has information about the vehicle’s driver, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.