IIU investigating several sexual assault allegations against Northern Manitoba RCMP officer

More allegations of sexual assault are surfacing against a Northern Manitoba RCMP officer and the province’s police watchdog is investigating.

An initial allegation of sexual assault against the officer was reported to the IIU on July 9.

Less than three weeks later, on July 27, the RCMP was made aware of more alleged sexual assault incidents and reported them to the IIU the following day.

The alleged incidents took place between October 29, 2018 and July 27, 2021.

The IIU says due to the sensitive nature of the matter, no further details are being provided.

