Suspect in 2 Edmonton homicides arrested and charged

A 21-year-old man who was wanted in connection with two central Edmonton homicides was arrested, police said Wednesday.

Montana Houle was wanted on province-wide warrants for the homicides of Deng Malith Deng, 32, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, and Trevor Waskahat, 24, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Deng was found suffering from a shotgun wound after police officers were called to a shooting at a multi-unit residence in the area of 109 Avenue and 97 Street at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He died of his injuries in hospital that night.

An autopsy later confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

Waskahat was found injured at a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue on June 8, 2021. Police were called to the residence after someone reported an injured man there at about 7:20 p.m. Waskahat was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An autopsy later confirmed he died of a stab wound and that the manner of death was homicide.

Houle was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.