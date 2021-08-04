Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Crime

Suspect in 2 Edmonton homicides arrested and charged

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 7:17 pm
Police said 21-year-old Montana Houle is a suspect in the killings of two men in central Edmonton: Deng Malith Deng, 32, and Trevor Waskahat, 24. View image in full screen
Police said 21-year-old Montana Houle is a suspect in the killings of two men in central Edmonton: Deng Malith Deng, 32, and Trevor Waskahat, 24. Supplied by EPS

A 21-year-old man who was wanted in connection with two central Edmonton homicides was arrested, police said Wednesday.

Montana Houle was wanted on province-wide warrants for the homicides of Deng Malith Deng, 32, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, and Trevor Waskahat, 24, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Deng was found suffering from a shotgun wound after police officers were called to a shooting at a multi-unit residence in the area of 109 Avenue and 97 Street at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He died of his injuries in hospital that night.

An autopsy later confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

Waskahat was found injured at a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue on June 8, 2021. Police were called to the residence after someone reported an injured man there at about 7:20 p.m. Waskahat was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An autopsy later confirmed he died of a stab wound and that the manner of death was homicide.

Houle was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagSecond Degree Murder tagEdmonton homicide tagCentral Edmonton homicide tagDeng Malith Deng tagTrevor Waskahat tagMontana Houle tag

