Montreal couple appears in court to face charges over fake orderly certificates

Montreal police said Wednesday its economic crimes division had recently arrested the owners of vocational training and job placement centre, located in the Villeray — Saint-Michel — Parc-Extension borough.
Youssef Bencheikh, 56, and his wife Sabri Nissirine, 42, co-owners of Centre Accès-Emploi de formation professionnelle et de placement on Saint-Michel Boulevard appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of fraud and forging documents.
In a news release, police said an investigation revealed the couple was allegedly making and selling fake certificates.
The fake certificates were sold at $800 a pop and attested to 750 hours of training to become a personal care attendant or orderly.
Police said it was a tip from the public that prompted the investigation.
