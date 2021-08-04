Menu

Crime

Montreal couple appears in court to face charges over fake orderly certificates

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 4:36 pm
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police said Wednesday its economic crimes division had recently arrested the owners of vocational training and job placement centre, located in the Villeray — Saint-Michel — Parc-Extension borough.

Read more: Newly-trained Quebec orderlies complain salary falling short of what was promised

Youssef Bencheikh, 56, and his wife Sabri Nissirine, 42, co-owners of Centre Accès-Emploi de formation professionnelle et de placement on Saint-Michel Boulevard appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of fraud and forging documents.

In a news release, police said an investigation revealed the couple was allegedly making and selling fake certificates.

Read more: Quebec long-term care orderly students confident they can make a difference

The fake certificates were sold at $800 a pop and attested to 750 hours of training to become a personal care attendant or orderly.

Police said it was a tip from the public that prompted the investigation.

