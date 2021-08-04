Menu

Canada

31-year-old man dead after crash between car and dump truck in Uxbridge

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 3:16 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash in Uxbridge on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash in Uxbridge on Wednesday. Twitter / @DRPS

Durham Regional Police say a 31-year-old man is dead after a crash between a car and a dump truck in Uxbridge on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the scene on Sandford Road, west of Concession Road 3, around 10:20 a.m.

Officers said the victim, a York Region resident, was driving a silver Subaru east on Sandford Road when it collided with a dump truck being driven by a 46-year-old man that was heading west.

Read more: 2-vehicle crash in Oshawa leaves 3 people seriously injured

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Officers are looking to speak to any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

