31-year-old man dead after crash between car and dump truck in Uxbridge

Durham Regional Police say a 31-year-old man is dead after a crash between a car and a dump truck in Uxbridge on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the scene on Sandford Road, west of Concession Road 3, around 10:20 a.m.

Officers said the victim, a York Region resident, was driving a silver Subaru east on Sandford Road when it collided with a dump truck being driven by a 46-year-old man that was heading west.

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Officers are looking to speak to any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Sanford Road is closed in the area around Concession 3 near Uxbridge for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a dump truck. The roadway will remain closed for the investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/taQmpzuRfq — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 4, 2021

