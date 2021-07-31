2-vehicle crash in Oshawa leaves 3 people seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say three people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Friday.

Police said in a news release Saturday that emergency crews were called to the scene on Ritson Road North, north of Conlin Road, at 11:11 a.m.

Officers said a silver Chevrolet Cobalt was going north on Ritson Road when it hit a grey Toyota Corolla that was headed south.

“It is believed the Chevrolet was attempting to turn left into a private driveway,” the release said.

The drivers were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in the Toyota was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

The passenger remains in critical, but stable condition.

Police said all three victims are residents of Oshawa.

Roads were closed in the area following the crash for the investigation.

