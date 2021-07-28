Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Don’t cut in front of vehicles!’: Video shows truck crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region' Video shows multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Provincial Police have shared dashcam footage of a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 401 in Whitby Tuesday. Police say six vehicles were involved, one of which was engulfed in flames. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers say charges are pending.

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam video showing a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Tuesday.

Police said that the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway around Brock Road.

Two transport trucks were involved along with four more vehicles, one of which burst into flames, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

Read more: Police seek witnesses after Etobicoke crash that killed 37-year-old man

A video showing the incident was posted on the OPP Twitter account Wednesday.

“Don’t cut in front of vehicles!” the tweet read.

“This is what can happen when you take away a truck driver’s following distance.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The video appears to show a blue sedan changing lanes in front of a truck before the sedan brakes.

Click to play video: '2 dead after crash near Toronto Pearson Airport' 2 dead after crash near Toronto Pearson Airport
2 dead after crash near Toronto Pearson Airport – Jul 20, 2021

The truck then swerves in an apparent bid to avoid the car, but slams into the centre median.

Debris could be seen flying into the eastbound lanes, but police said that the crash itself was entirely on the westbound side.

Closures were in place for several hours for the cleanup and investigation.

OPP said the car has since been identified, charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagWhitby taghighway 401 tagHighway 401 crash tagWhitby crash tagCrash Video tagHighway 401 Crash Video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers