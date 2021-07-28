‘Don’t cut in front of vehicles!’: Video shows truck crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam video showing a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Tuesday.

Police said that the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway around Brock Road.

Two transport trucks were involved along with four more vehicles, one of which burst into flames, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

A video showing the incident was posted on the OPP Twitter account Wednesday.

“Don’t cut in front of vehicles!” the tweet read.

“This is what can happen when you take away a truck driver’s following distance.”

The video appears to show a blue sedan changing lanes in front of a truck before the sedan brakes.

The truck then swerves in an apparent bid to avoid the car, but slams into the centre median.

Debris could be seen flying into the eastbound lanes, but police said that the crash itself was entirely on the westbound side.

Closures were in place for several hours for the cleanup and investigation.

OPP said the car has since been identified, charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.