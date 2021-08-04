Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fixing long-term care system might cost Canada $13.7B, budget watchdog says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Long-term care survey finds Canadians want change' Long-term care survey finds Canadians want change
WATCH: Long-term care survey finds Canadians want change – Jul 26, 2021

Canada’s national budget watchdog says fixing the country’s long-term care system would come with a hefty price tag.

A report published this morning by parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux estimates ending wait lists, increasing staff pay and benefits, providing more hours of care each day and expanding home care could cost around $13.7 billion.

The analysis is based on a motion put on notice in March by Green MP Paul Manly.

Trending Stories

The problems in the system have been documented for years but came to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic as long-term care residents bore the brunt of outbreaks and deaths during the first two waves.

Ryerson’s National Institute on Aging says 57 per cent of the 26,555 Canadians who have died of COVID-19 lived in a long-term care home.

Story continues below advertisement

The third wave of COVID-19 this spring was less deadly in long-term care because a majority of residents were fully vaccinated by the time it began.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagLong-term Care tagLTC tagCanada Budget taglong term care canada taglong term care covid tagLTC canada tagLong term care fix tagLong term care revamp tagLTC changes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers