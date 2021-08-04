7 cases removed from Ottawa’s COVID-19 case count amid data cleanup

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health says seven cases have been removed from the city’s COVID-19 case count on Wednesday after determining a number of people who tested positive live outside the city.

While the local public health unit reported a net reduction of seven cases in the past 24 hours, OPH’s COVID-19 data shows five people tested positive for the virus locally on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose by one in the past day to 43. The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate held steady at 0.5 per cent over the last seven days.

Ottawa’s reproduction number, or R, which refers to the average number of secondary infections related to the typical COVID-19 case, dropped below one to an estimated 0.95 as of Wednesday. Values of below one suggest the spread of the virus is slowing down rather than accelerating.

No new deaths, hospitalizations or outbreaks related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

