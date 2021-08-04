SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

7 cases removed from Ottawa’s COVID-19 case count amid data cleanup

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 1:23 pm
Though its COVID-19 dashboard shows an overall reduction in cases, Ottawa Public Health says five people tested positive for the virus in the past day. View image in full screen
Though its COVID-19 dashboard shows an overall reduction in cases, Ottawa Public Health says five people tested positive for the virus in the past day. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health says seven cases have been removed from the city’s COVID-19 case count on Wednesday after determining a number of people who tested positive live outside the city.

While the local public health unit reported a net reduction of seven cases in the past 24 hours, OPH’s COVID-19 data shows five people tested positive for the virus locally on Tuesday.

Read more: Ontario data shows unvaccinated people 60+ were 15 times more likely to be hospitalized

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose by one in the past day to 43. The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate held steady at 0.5 per cent over the last seven days.

Ottawa’s reproduction number, or R, which refers to the average number of secondary infections related to the typical COVID-19 case, dropped below one to an estimated 0.95 as of Wednesday. Values of below one suggest the spread of the virus is slowing down rather than accelerating.

No new deaths, hospitalizations or outbreaks related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

