Crime

E-bike rider charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 10:43 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, an E-bike rider failed to stop for an officer and was determined to be impaired. Peterborough Police Service

An Otonabee, Ont., man is facing an impaired driving and other charges after an incident involving an e-bike in Peterborough on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m., an officer on patrol in the Neal Drive area noticed a rider not wearing a helmet while driving an e-bike

Police say the officer attempted a traffic stop but the rider allegedly failed to stop and continued along the road and into a parking lot. Officers eventually located the man and determined he was impaired.

Read more: E-bike rider taken to hospital following collision in Peterborough

Steven Nicholls, 54, of Otonabee, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) along with two provincial Highway Traffic Act offences, failing to stop for police and failing to wear a proper helmet on a power-assisted bicycle.

Trending Stories
The e-bike was impounded for 45 days.

Nicholls was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 18, police said Wednesday.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
