E-bike rider charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

An Otonabee, Ont., man is facing an impaired driving and other charges after an incident involving an e-bike in Peterborough on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m., an officer on patrol in the Neal Drive area noticed a rider not wearing a helmet while driving an e-bike

Police say the officer attempted a traffic stop but the rider allegedly failed to stop and continued along the road and into a parking lot. Officers eventually located the man and determined he was impaired.

Steven Nicholls, 54, of Otonabee, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) along with two provincial Highway Traffic Act offences, failing to stop for police and failing to wear a proper helmet on a power-assisted bicycle.

The e-bike was impounded for 45 days.

Nicholls was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 18, police said Wednesday.