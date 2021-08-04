Cavalry FC rallies to beat FC Edmonton 2-1

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Daan Klomp scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute, and Cavalry FC rallied to beat FC Edmonton 2-1 on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Klomp’s winner came shortly after Joe Mason tied the game for the homeside in the 64th minute at ATCO Field.

READ MORE: Cavalry FC down Forge FC 2 -1 with pair of first-half goals

Cavalry FC (5-3-2) — which is third in the CPL standings with 17 points — finished the game with 16 shots and seven on target, compared to just two on net for the visitors.

Easton Ongaro put FC Edmonton (3-5-2) ahead in the 19th minute.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton sign striker as club prepares for match against HFX Wanderers

Valour FC sits atop the standings with 18 points.

Advertisement