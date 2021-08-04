Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cavalry FC rallies to beat FC Edmonton 2-1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 1:11 am
A game ball for the Canadian Premier League is seen during a match between York United FC and Forge Hamilton FC in CPL soccer action at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Friday, July 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A game ball for the Canadian Premier League is seen during a match between York United FC and Forge Hamilton FC in CPL soccer action at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Daan Klomp scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute, and Cavalry FC rallied to beat FC Edmonton 2-1 on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Klomp’s winner came shortly after Joe Mason tied the game for the homeside in the 64th minute at ATCO Field.

READ MORE: Cavalry FC down Forge FC 2 -1 with pair of first-half goals 

Trending Stories

Cavalry FC (5-3-2) — which is third in the CPL standings with 17 points — finished the game with 16 shots and seven on target, compared to just two on net for the visitors.

Easton Ongaro put FC Edmonton (3-5-2) ahead in the 19th minute.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton sign striker as club prepares for match against HFX Wanderers

Valour FC sits atop the standings with 18 points.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagCalgary Sports tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagFC Edmonton tagCavalry FC tagMen's soccer tagPro Soccer tagatco field tagDaan Klomp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers