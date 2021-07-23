Menu

Canada

Cavalry FC down Forge FC 2 -1 with pair of first-half goals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 12:12 am
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, April 27, 2019.
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Anthony Joseph Novak and Ali Musse scored first-half goals, and Cavalry FC held on to beat Forge FC 2-1 on Thursday in Canadian Premier League action.

Novak opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Musse doubled the lead in the 33rd for Cavalry FC (4-2-2), who leapfrogged Forge FC for third in the CPL standings.

Mo Babouli got one back in the 86th on a penalty for Forge FC (4-4-0), who controlled 58 per cent of possession but was outshot 6-2 on target.

Cavalry was cautioned six times in the match, with Jose Escalante’s yellow card leading to Babouli’s late goal.

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg’s IG Field for the first part of the season.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the CPL.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
