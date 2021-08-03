Winnipeg Humane Society ‘full to the brim’ and pausing intakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Humane Society says a “perfect storm” of events is forcing it to pause intakes for the time being.

“We’re walking a thin line continuing to accept animals as we are full to the brim right now,” Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Jessica Miller told 680 CJOB Tuesday.

“There are just a few spots in the very back on hold for urgent, emergent cases and any displaced from the wildfires.”

Miller said it’s due to a combination of kitten season filling up the shelter with babies, plus the wildfire impacts and others being surrendered due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

There are 500 animals in-house right now, with 33 being brought in from wildfires, most of them puppies, with some dogs and kittens.

Miller said until Sunday, a cat of 6 months-plus can be adopted for $25 while a cat 10 years-plus can be brought home for just $10.

The WHS has a strong volunteer base of more than 800 people and they’re always looking for more.

“You can cat-cuddle, you can dog-walk, you can sign up to be a foster parent and that helps us as we’re able to help more animals outside of our shelter,” Miller says.

“Instead of turning them away or having them on hold to come in, we’re able to put them in a foster family that is basically prepared and trained to take care of their needs.”

Miller also says if you see an animal running at large but looking healthy, you should leave it where it is.

“Often they’re out and just around the corner and so if you can do that for now, it helps keep some of our cages open for the sick and injured.”

