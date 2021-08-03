Calgary man sentenced to 15 months for human smuggling: CBSA

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man was given a 15-month conditional sentence following a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation into human smuggling.

The CBSA says Ismail Nababteh, 47, helped a foreign national gain entry into Canada by smuggling them into the country for a profit on July 13, 2017.

Though the CBSA didn’t say where exactly the incident occurred, the agency did say it wasn’t at a designated Canada/U.S. border crossing.

Nababteh’s sentence includes three months of house arrest.

“The CBSA is committed to combatting human smuggling, protecting vulnerable persons, and maintaining our border integrity,” CBSA spokesperson John Linde said in a news release.

It’s not Nababteh’s first conviction for human smuggling.

At the time of the 2017 incident, Nababteh was on bail for charges related to a previous human smuggling incident in October 2016 that involved three people.

Those charges were followed by a six-month sentence.