Crime

Calgary man sentenced to 15 months for human smuggling: CBSA

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 2:12 pm
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A Calgary man was given a 15-month conditional sentence following a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation into human smuggling.

The CBSA says Ismail Nababteh, 47, helped a foreign national gain entry into Canada by smuggling them into the country for a profit on July 13, 2017.

Read more: Are fake vaccine cards being used to enter Canada?

Though the CBSA didn’t say where exactly the incident occurred, the agency did say it wasn’t at a designated Canada/U.S. border crossing.

Nababteh’s sentence includes three months of house arrest.

“The CBSA is committed to combatting human smuggling, protecting vulnerable persons, and maintaining our border integrity,” CBSA spokesperson John Linde said in a news release.

Read more: Alberta man sentenced 8.5 years for record drug bust at southern Alberta border

It’s not Nababteh’s first conviction for human smuggling.

At the time of the 2017 incident, Nababteh was on bail for charges related to a previous human smuggling incident in October 2016 that involved three people.

Those charges were followed by a six-month sentence.

