Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - UN agency details new ‘digital seal’ as countries mull COVID-19 vaccine passports

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta man sentenced 8.5 years for record drug bust at southern Alberta border

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Record narcotics bust at southern Alberta border crossing' Record narcotics bust at southern Alberta border crossing
The RCMP and the Canadian Border Services Agency have seized 310 kilograms of cocaine at the Carway, Alta. border crossing, the highest seizure at that location on record. Officials say the drugs were hidden inside a sophisticated steel compartment well within the structure of the vehicle – Mar 22, 2018

A Fort McMurray, Alta., man was handed down his jail sentence in Calgary court Wednesday, after being found guilty earlier this year under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of importing a controlled substance and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

After a seven-day jury trial in March, Bradley Gaudrault was found guilty of having attempted to smuggle 31 kilograms of cocaine into Canada in an SUV through the Carway border crossing in southern Alberta on March 17, 2018.

Canada Border Services Agency has said it was the largest drug bust in the history of the border crossing.

Read more: Record narcotics bust at southern Alberta border crossing

Gaudrault was given eight-and-a-half years jail time for importing a controlled substance, and seven years for the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, which will be served concurrently.

Story continues below advertisement

He is being credited 178 days for time served.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik acknowledged Gaudrault’s troubled past and struggles with addiction in her decision, also noting this was his first offence.

However, she said the amount of narcotics seized could have caused serious harm. Eidsvik has recommended he serve out his sentence at the Bowden Institution.

-With files from Liam Nixon

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CBSA tagAlberta Court tagAlberta border crossing tagCarway tagCarway Border Crossing tagFort McMurray man tagAlberta border crossing drugs tagAlberta border drug bust tagBradley Gaudrault jail tagBradley Gaudrault sentence tagBradley Gauldrault tagCarway border crossing drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers