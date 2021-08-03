Driver pulled from fiery truck crash after colliding with another semi near Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

An explosive situation shut down the Trans Canada Highway just outside of Kamloops on Monday.

Two semi-trucks collided on the highway near the Dufferin neighbourhood around 5:50 p.m.

Fire officials who responded to the blaze said one truck was carrying some rebar, which caused the engine of the second truck to explode and burst into flames.

Police said Tuesday that according to the initial investigation, the truck caught fire after it rear-ended another truck.

The driver was trapped inside for a few moments but was pulled to safety by witnesses.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kamloops Fire captain said some recent rain in the area helped stop the fire from spreading.

“We had two engines with inch and three-quarter lines basically extinguishing the fire and then we brought in our water tender because as you can see we don’t have hydrants on the highway,” said Erin Holloway with the Kamloops Fire Department.

“So we were able to have an ample water supply.”

The road was closed briefly, then reopened partially while police collected evidence and clean up occurred. Police said the investigation is ongoing.