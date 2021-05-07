Menu

Canada

Early morning truck fire near UBC Okanagan

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 7:01 pm
A truck caught fire on Academy Way early Friday morning. View image in full screen
A truck caught fire on Academy Way early Friday morning. Courtesy: Joshua Bear

Emergency crews rushed to put out a truck fire on Academy Way at UBC Okanagan Friday morning around 6 a.m.

A man and his dog were inside the vehicle at the time the flames started, but they didn’t appear to be injured, according to Joshua Bear, who witnessed the blaze.

Read more: South Okanagan fruit stand up in flames

Residents in a neighbouring building evacuated their apartments because smoke from the truck fire set off the fire alarm, Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller said.

The fire did not appear to be suspicious, he added.

The truck appeared to be a complete write-off, Bear said.

Click to play video: 'North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire' North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire
North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire – Apr 19, 2021
