Early morning truck fire near UBC Okanagan

Emergency crews rushed to put out a truck fire on Academy Way at UBC Okanagan Friday morning around 6 a.m.

A man and his dog were inside the vehicle at the time the flames started, but they didn’t appear to be injured, according to Joshua Bear, who witnessed the blaze.

Residents in a neighbouring building evacuated their apartments because smoke from the truck fire set off the fire alarm, Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller said.

The fire did not appear to be suspicious, he added.

The truck appeared to be a complete write-off, Bear said.

