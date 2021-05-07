South Okanagan fruit stand up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a fruit stand near Highway 97 and Road 1 in Oliver early Friday.

The Oliver Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were visible when it arrived at the scene shortly after midnight.

“Firefighters were able to make quick work on the fire,” according to a Facebook post by the fire department. “Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half.”

The fire department said nobody was inside the building at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters said the single-storey building is a total loss: about a quarter of it is completely destroyed while the rest has smoke and water damage.

The fire department also said power was disrupted in the area for about an hour.

