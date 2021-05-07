Menu

Canada

South Okanagan fruit stand up in flames

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 2:27 pm
Firefighters rushed to a fruit stand on fire in Oliver just after midnight. View image in full screen
Firefighters rushed to a fruit stand on fire in Oliver just after midnight. Courtesy: Oliver Fire Department

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a fruit stand near Highway 97 and Road 1 in Oliver early Friday.

The Oliver Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were visible when it arrived at the scene shortly after midnight.

“Firefighters were able to make quick work on the fire,” according to a Facebook post by the fire department. “Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half.”

The fire department said nobody was inside the building at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters said the single-storey building is a total loss: about a quarter of it is completely destroyed while the rest has smoke and water damage.

The fire department also said power was disrupted in the area for about an hour.

Courtesy: Oliver Fire Department View image in full screen
Courtesy: Oliver Fire Department. Courtesy: Oliver Fire Department
Click to play video: 'North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire' North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire
North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire – Apr 19, 2021
Related News
