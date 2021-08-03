Single new COVID-19 case in Ottawa, weekly vaccination pace dropping

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the city’s pace of vaccinations continue to fall week-to-week.

Tuesday’s report marked a decline from figures over the long weekend in Ottawa, with a total of 16 cases added over the preceding three days.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 42, according to the local health unit.

No new deaths, outbreaks or hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were added in OPH’s latest report.

Figures on the city’s vaccination campaign released on Monday show 33,212 doses were administered in the previous week. That’s down from 63,711 shots the week before and well below highs of nearly 133,000 doses administered in the first week of July.

Currently, 83 per cent of Ottawans aged 12 and older have received at least an initial shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 72 per cent of eligible residents double-dosed.

Millennials in Ottawa continue to lag behind on first doses as 72-73 per cent of residents aged 18-39 have so far received their first shot. All other age groups are reporting single-dose vaccination rates of 85 per cent or higher.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said last week the remaining unvaccinated population in Ottawa will take longer to reach as OPH continues to have conversations with those who are hesitant and the vaccine task force works to reduce barriers for those who have been unable to access a shot.

