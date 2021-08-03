SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Single new COVID-19 case in Ottawa, weekly vaccination pace dropping

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 1:27 pm
Ottawa Public Health said the city administered 33,212 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health said the city administered 33,212 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the city’s pace of vaccinations continue to fall week-to-week.

Tuesday’s report marked a decline from figures over the long weekend in Ottawa, with a total of 16 cases added over the preceding three days.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 42, according to the local health unit.

Click to play video: 'Experts warn Delta variant wave will hit unvaccinated kids' Experts warn Delta variant wave will hit unvaccinated kids
Experts warn Delta variant wave will hit unvaccinated kids

No new deaths, outbreaks or hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were added in OPH’s latest report.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Figures on the city’s vaccination campaign released on Monday show 33,212 doses were administered in the previous week. That’s down from 63,711 shots the week before and well below highs of nearly 133,000 doses administered in the first week of July.

Currently, 83 per cent of Ottawans aged 12 and older have received at least an initial shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 72 per cent of eligible residents double-dosed.

Read more: As Canada hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone, reducing barriers to access key: experts

Millennials in Ottawa continue to lag behind on first doses as 72-73 per cent of residents aged 18-39 have so far received their first shot. All other age groups are reporting single-dose vaccination rates of 85 per cent or higher.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said last week the remaining unvaccinated population in Ottawa will take longer to reach as OPH continues to have conversations with those who are hesitant and the vaccine task force works to reduce barriers for those who have been unable to access a shot.

Click to play video: 'CDC warns of breakthrough COVID-19 cases after outbreak among vaccinated people at Massachusetts event' CDC warns of breakthrough COVID-19 cases after outbreak among vaccinated people at Massachusetts event
CDC warns of breakthrough COVID-19 cases after outbreak among vaccinated people at Massachusetts event
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagcovid vaccines tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers