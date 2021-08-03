Officers seize loaded handgun during RIDE spot check in Waterloo: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say officers seized a gun, drugs and cash after pulling a vehicle over during a RIDE spot check in Waterloo on Monday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News that three men were pulled over at Highway 85 and University Avenue just before 7 p.m.

That was when the officers allegedly found a loaded firearm, drugs and cash.

Schmidt could not say where the three men were from but did say they were facing weapons and drug charges.

A photo of the haul police seized appeared on the OPP Highway Safety Division’s Twitter feed which included several bags of Skittles, although Schmidt was unable to provide info on exactly how they fit into the mix.

