Crime

Officers seize loaded handgun during RIDE spot check in Waterloo: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 12:58 pm
OPP released a photo of the officer's haul on Twitter. View image in full screen
OPP released a photo of the officer's haul on Twitter. @OPP_HSD / Twitter

OPP say officers seized a gun, drugs and cash after pulling a vehicle over during a RIDE spot check in Waterloo on Monday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News that three men were pulled over at Highway 85 and University Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Read more: Police say racial slur painted on apartment door in University District in Waterloo

That was when the officers allegedly found a loaded firearm, drugs and cash.

Schmidt could not say where the three men were from but did say they were facing weapons and drug charges.

Read more: Kitchener, Ont. tow truck driver facing sexual assault charges

A photo of the haul police seized appeared on the OPP Highway Safety Division’s Twitter feed which included several bags of Skittles, although Schmidt was unable to provide info on exactly how they fit into the mix.

