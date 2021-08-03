Menu

Crime

Police say racial slur painted on apartment door in University District in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 11:28 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a racial slur was spray painted on an apartment door in the city of Waterloo on Saturday afternoon. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after they say a racial slur was spray painted on an apartment door in the University District of Waterloo on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to an apartment near University Avenue West and Lester Street after someone reported the graffiti.

They did not provide further details about what was written on the person’s door.

Trending Stories

Police did say that the incident is being investigated by their general investigations unit, hate crimes unit, equity, diversity and inclusion unit and forensic identification unit.

They are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

