Crime

‘Speak English’: Video shows couple yelling at grandmothers, kids in Surrey B.C. park

By Amy Judd & Neetu Garcha Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating alleged racist incident in Aspen Park' Surrey RCMP investigating alleged racist incident in Aspen Park
WATCH: Surrey RCMP are investigating after video posted to social media shows a racialized incident that appears to show a man and woman targeting three South Asian grandmothers in a local park.

A rally will be held in Surrey B.C. Tuesday night to support a group of grandmothers and kids who said they were recent victims of racism.

Video of an incident posted to social media shows a couple yelling at the group in Aspen Park over the weekend.

“Out of nowhere, without having a conversation with them ever, they came, picked up garbage and threw it at them,” Sahiba Kaur Sangha, one of the granddaughters, told Global News.

“(My grandmother’s) clothes were soiled, I could see it.”

Sangha, who was translating for her grandmother, said the group was approached by the couple who are also residents of the neighbourhood.

“I was in tears, because these women, they don’t know a single word of English,” she said.

Read more: Hate crimes rose ‘sharply’ in 2020 despite police-reported crime drop, data shows

Global News spoke to the couple, who did not want to go on camera, about what happened. They said they regret yelling at the group and the children but denied throwing any garbage.

At one point in the video, the man can be heard yelling “we’re in Canada, yo, speak English.”

They said they have been receiving threats since the video was posted to social media and they have now reportedly apologized.

Click to play video: 'Black student alleges years of racism in Surrey schools' Black student alleges years of racism in Surrey schools
Black student alleges years of racism in Surrey schools – Jun 24, 2021

A professor at UBC said this type of incident can have a huge impact on children who are witness to it.

Trending Stories

“One of the most devastating effects of this, you could say, of 150 years of this systematically, is in fact how children learn to internalize this,” UBC history associate professor Henry Yu said.

For Sangha, she said this incident has been really affecting her.

Read more: ‘So performative’: Black student urges more from Surrey schools after racist incidents

I am deeply, deeply upset,” she said. “I am deeply hurt that racist remarks were said. This is verbal harassment (and) I’m not with that.”

The rally in the park is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the organizers said the rally is to show community support and outreach for the group.

Read more: ‘We were Black’: Surrey family questions RCMP after being ordered from home with their hands up

“That’s something they’re going to carry with them in their life,” Dupinder Saran, Aspen Park rally organizer. told Global News.

“So unless we speak up and we stand up against this kind of ignorance and not tolerate the fact that something could take place that day. We definitely cannot put this behind us.”

Click to play video: 'Man accused of racism in strata pool incident breaks his silence' Man accused of racism in strata pool incident breaks his silence
Man accused of racism in strata pool incident breaks his silence – Jul 16, 2018

Surrey RCMP said officers are still investigating the incident and were back at the park Monday looking to speak to more witnesses.

