Canada

Giant Dildo sign is on private property, please stay away, urges N.L. town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2021 10:39 am
A Hollywood-like sign can be seen over the town of Dildo, Newfoundland in Canada in this undated handout photo provided August 19, 2019. View image in full screen
A Hollywood-like sign can be seen over the town of Dildo, Newfoundland in Canada in this undated handout photo provided August 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Marilyn Crotty

A Newfoundland town that became famous on a late-night American talk show for sharing a name with a sex toy is once again urging residents to steer clear of a sign spelling out the name “Dildo.”

The town of Dildo reminded residents and visitors in a Facebook post last week that the giant Hollywood-style sign sits on private property and hiking to the sign is prohibited.

The town said the sign also sits atop a steep, rocky cliff and the trek up for photo shoots is dangerous.

The Dildo sign went up two years ago as part of a bit on the talk show hosted by American comic Jimmy Kimmel.

Read more: Jimmy Kimmel named honourary mayor of Dildo, N.L., promises to visit community

Kimmel launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign to become honorary mayor of Dildo and sent his sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, to the town for a few live reports.

The town later posted a smaller sign nearby reminding people that trekking to the landmark is prohibited, but the warnings have gone unheeded.

Jimmy Kimmel declares his candidacy to become mayor of Dildo, N.L – Aug 8, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
