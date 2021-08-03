Kathy Griffin recovering after part of lung removed in cancer surgery

Send this page to someone via email

Comedian Kathy Griffin is recovering in hospital following the successful partial removal of one of her lungs.

According to the comedian, she was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer approximately two weeks ago, and the surgery involved half of her left lung being removed. She said doctors caught the cancer early and it’s solely confined to her left lung.

“Surgery went well and as planned. Kathy is in recovery now and resting. Doctors say the procedure was normal without any surprises,” said a Griffin representative to ET in a statement late Monday.

Griffin, 60, took to Instagram and Twitter right before the surgery to reveal that she was undergoing the procedure and her doctors were optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

She said that she’s remaining hopeful she won’t need chemotherapy or radiation post-surgery.

“It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”

Celebrities and fans shared positive, upbeat messages with Griffin following her announcement.

The comedian has had a tumultuous few years, including a backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photoshoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling president Donald Trump. Her sister, Joyce Griffin, died of cancer in September 2017 and her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.

— with files from The Associated Press