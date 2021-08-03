Simone Biles wins bronze in Olympic balance beam

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles won the bronze medal after returning to Olympic competition in the balance beam, after sitting out most other gymnastic events over the last week.

Biles won with a score of 14.000. The two top medals were won by athletes from China. Guan Chenchen won gold with a score of 14.633, and her teammate Tang Xijing won silver.

Canada’s Ellie Black came in fourth place, with a score of 13.866. Black was recovering from an ankle injury sustained during practice a week earlier, which had caused her to miss last week’s all-around competition.

Story continues below advertisement

Biles withdrew from the Olympic team competition last week after doing a single vault, saying that her performance was off and she did not want to jeopardize her teammates’ chances at a medal.

She also discussed experiencing “the twisties” and needing time to deal with her mental health. “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” she said.

Biles won four gold medals and one bronze at the Rio Olympics, and has a silver from the team competition in Tokyo.

-with files from Reuters