Canada

Simone Biles wins bronze in Olympic balance beam

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 5:44 am
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Elsa/Getty Images

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles won the bronze medal after returning to Olympic competition in the balance beam, after sitting out most other gymnastic events over the last week.

Biles won with a score of 14.000. The two top medals were won by athletes from China. Guan Chenchen won gold with a score of 14.633, and her teammate Tang Xijing won silver.

Read more: Simone Biles to compete in balance beam, after sitting out other Olympic events

Canada’s Ellie Black came in fourth place, with a score of 13.866. Black was recovering from an ankle injury sustained during practice a week earlier, which had caused her to miss last week’s all-around competition.

Read more: Ellie Black will compete on balance beam, after injury during Olympic training

Biles withdrew from the Olympic team competition last week after doing a single vault, saying that her performance was off and she did not want to jeopardize her teammates’ chances at a medal.

She also discussed experiencing “the twisties” and needing time to deal with her mental health. “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” she said.

Biles won four gold medals and one bronze at the Rio Olympics, and has a silver from the team competition in Tokyo.

-with files from Reuters

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
