Sports

Ellie Black will compete on balance beam, after injury during Olympic training

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Ellie Black calls withdrawal from Olympic event over injury ‘frustrating, upsetting’' Ellie Black calls withdrawal from Olympic event over injury ‘frustrating, upsetting’
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black said Wednesday that having to withdraw from the all-around competition final at the Olympics being held Thursday after injuring her ankle while in Tokyo was frustrating and upsetting. Black has had to deal with being in and out of lockdowns, the postponement of the Olympics and injuring the same ankle in June just before the Games, but said it was something she'd have to overcome and was glad the injury this week wasn't worse than it could have been.

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black will compete in Tuesday’s balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, the Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed Monday.

Black pulled out of last Thursday’s women’s all-around final after she sprained her left ankle during training.

Read more: Canada’s Ellie Black withdraws from Olympic gymnastics all-around competition

She said at the time she had hoped to recover in time for the beam final.

Earlier, American gymnast Simone Biles said she would be competing in the beam final. Biles had removed herself from the women’s team final and the all-around final to focus on her mental health.

Read more: Simone Biles to compete in balance beam, after sitting out other Olympic events

Story continues below advertisement

Black, a 25-year-old from Halifax, is competing in her third Olympics.

She won silver in the all-around competition at the 2017 world championships in Montreal and gold in the event at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

