Canada

Norway’s Warholm smashes his own world record in Tokyo Olympics 400m hurdles final

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 2, 2021 11:56 pm
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, reacts after winning the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). View image in full screen
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, reacts after winning the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).

A new world record had been predicted but Norway’s Karsten Warholm did not just break it, he destroyed it to hold off American Rai Benjamin and win a superb men’s Olympic 400 meters hurdles final on Tuesday.

Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young’s 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run.

Warholm held his head and tore the top of his uniform as he processed both his win and new record time, later crouching on the track in disbelief.

Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos got in on the act as well as he took bronze in 46.72, also inside Young’s previous best.

–With files from Global News

© 2021 Reuters
