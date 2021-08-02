Norway’s Warholm smashes his own world record in Tokyo Olympics 400m hurdles final

Send this page to someone via email

A new world record had been predicted but Norway’s Karsten Warholm did not just break it, he destroyed it to hold off American Rai Benjamin and win a superb men’s Olympic 400 meters hurdles final on Tuesday.

Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young’s 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run.

Warholm held his head and tore the top of his uniform as he processed both his win and new record time, later crouching on the track in disbelief.

Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos got in on the act as well as he took bronze in 46.72, also inside Young’s previous best.

