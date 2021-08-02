Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Stretches of Empress, Sargent to close for repairs Tuesday morning to Aug. 11

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 5:55 pm
Stretches along Empress Street, from Wellington Avenue to Yukon Avenue, and Sargent Avenue, from Sanford Street to Milt Stegall Drive, will close to drivers starting Tuesday morning running until August 11. View image in full screen
Stretches along Empress Street, from Wellington Avenue to Yukon Avenue, and Sargent Avenue, from Sanford Street to Milt Stegall Drive, will close to drivers starting Tuesday morning running until August 11. Getty Images

Beginning Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., areas along Empress Street and Sargent Avenue will close to vehicles as the city works on water main repairs.

The City of Winnipeg advises the routes will be closed until Aug. 11 at 5 p.m..

Read more: Two major Winnipeg streets closing for repairs this weekend

The affected stretches are the following:

  • Empress Street, from Wellington Avenue to Yukon Avenue
  • Sargent Avenue, from Sanford Street to Milt Stegall Drive

The city says the closures won’t affect pedestrian access.

Transit riders can contact 3-1-1 or visit winnipegtransit.com for re-route and schedule information.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg roadwork a double whammy for some businesses amid COVID-19' Winnipeg roadwork a double whammy for some businesses amid COVID-19
Winnipeg roadwork a double whammy for some businesses amid COVID-19 – Aug 12, 2020
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagRepairs tagWinnipeg infrastructure taginfrastructure repairs tagEmpress Street repairs tagSargent Avenue repairs tagwhat's happening on empress tagwhat's happening on sargent tagWinnipeg repairs tagWinnipeg street repairs tagWinnipeg water main repairs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers