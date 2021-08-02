Stretches of Empress, Sargent to close for repairs Tuesday morning to Aug. 11

Beginning Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., areas along Empress Street and Sargent Avenue will close to vehicles as the city works on water main repairs.
The City of Winnipeg advises the routes will be closed until Aug. 11 at 5 p.m..
The affected stretches are the following:
- Empress Street, from Wellington Avenue to Yukon Avenue
- Sargent Avenue, from Sanford Street to Milt Stegall Drive
The city says the closures won’t affect pedestrian access.
Transit riders can contact 3-1-1 or visit winnipegtransit.com for re-route and schedule information.
Winnipeg roadwork a double whammy for some businesses amid COVID-19
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments