Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two major Winnipeg streets closing for repairs this weekend

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 5:00 am
Construction is taking place this weekend on two major Winnipeg streets. View image in full screen
Construction is taking place this weekend on two major Winnipeg streets. Shane Gibson/Global News

A pair of Winnipeg streets will shut down for construction over the weekend.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, southbound King Edward Street, from Selkirk Avenue to Logan Avenue, will close for sewer repairs.

The stretch of King Edward St. (yellow, middle) that will close over the weekend.The highlighted road to the right, Keewatin St., will undergo repairs starting late next week. View image in full screen
The stretch of King Edward St. (yellow, middle) that will close over the weekend.The highlighted road to the right, Keewatin St., will undergo repairs starting late next week. Supplied / Google Maps

The city expects that to last until Sunday at 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., crews will shut down Shaftesbury Boulevard, from Wilkes to Grant.

This stretch of Shaftsbury Blvd., (yellow, middle) will close from Sunday morning until the long weekend. View image in full screen
This stretch of Shaftsbury Blvd., (yellow, middle) will close from Sunday morning until the long weekend.

That street won’t reopen until July 30 at 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

In both cases, pedestrians will still be able to use the streets.

Transit users can check the Winnipeg Transit website for re-routing information, or call 311.

For regular updates on Winnipeg lane closures and to view an interactive map, you can visit here: City of Winnipeg – Regional Lane Closures.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection' Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection
Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection – Jun 29, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagConstruction tagWinnipeg Transit tagWinnipeg construction tagKing Edward Street tagshaftsbury boulevard tagshaftesbury blvd tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers