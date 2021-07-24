Two major Winnipeg streets closing for repairs this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Winnipeg streets will shut down for construction over the weekend.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, southbound King Edward Street, from Selkirk Avenue to Logan Avenue, will close for sewer repairs.

View image in full screen The stretch of King Edward St. (yellow, middle) that will close over the weekend.The highlighted road to the right, Keewatin St., will undergo repairs starting late next week. Supplied / Google Maps

The city expects that to last until Sunday at 5 p.m.

On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., crews will shut down Shaftesbury Boulevard, from Wilkes to Grant.

View image in full screen This stretch of Shaftsbury Blvd., (yellow, middle) will close from Sunday morning until the long weekend.

That street won’t reopen until July 30 at 7 p.m.

In both cases, pedestrians will still be able to use the streets.

Transit users can check the Winnipeg Transit website for re-routing information, or call 311.

For regular updates on Winnipeg lane closures and to view an interactive map, you can visit here: City of Winnipeg – Regional Lane Closures.

