Two major Winnipeg streets closing for repairs this weekend

A pair of Winnipeg streets will shut down for construction over the weekend.
At 5 a.m. Saturday, southbound King Edward Street, from Selkirk Avenue to Logan Avenue, will close for sewer repairs.
The city expects that to last until Sunday at 5 p.m.
On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., crews will shut down Shaftesbury Boulevard, from Wilkes to Grant.
That street won’t reopen until July 30 at 7 p.m.
Trending Stories
In both cases, pedestrians will still be able to use the streets.
Transit users can check the Winnipeg Transit website for re-routing information, or call 311.
For regular updates on Winnipeg lane closures and to view an interactive map, you can visit here: City of Winnipeg – Regional Lane Closures.
Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments