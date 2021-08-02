Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Monday night, Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, including more chances at medals in the track and field events.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Volleyball – 8 p.m. ET

The men’s volleyball team takes on the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals starting at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

With a 3-2 record coming out of the preliminaries, the team will have one shot to make it to the semifinals on Thursday.

Athletics – 8:20 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Gleadle will attempt to qualify for the next round in the women’s javelin throw at 8:20 p.m. ET Monday, kicking off Canada’s day in track and field.

In the women’s 400-metre qualifier, Kyra Constantine will race in the first heat at 8:45 p.m., followed by Natassha McDonald in the fifth heat at 9:17 p.m. ET.

Then the men’s 200-metre qualifier begins, featuring recent bronze medallist Andre De Grasse racing in the third heat at 10:21 p.m. E, Aaron Brown in the fifth heat at 10:37 p.m. ET, and Brendon Rodney in the seventh heat at 10:53 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday morning, Tim Nedow will throw in the men’s shot put qualification at 6:15 a.m. ET.

At 6:56 a.m. ET, Mohammed Ahmed and Luc Bruchet will race in the first heat of the men’s 5,000-metre qualifier, followed by Justyn Knight in the second heat at 7:16 a.m. ET.

Then Camryn Rogers will go for gold in the women’s hammer throw final at 7:35 a.m. ET Tuesday, after finishing second in her qualifier.

Canoe Sprint – 8:30 p.m. ET

Michelle Russell and Andreanne Langlois compete in the women’s single kayak 200-metre semifinals after finishing second and first in their respective quarterfinal rounds. Russell will race first at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday, followed by Langlois at 8:37 p.m. ET.

The at 8:52 p.m. ET, Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick will compete in the semifinal of the men’s double canoe 1,000-metre race, after a third-place quarterfinal finish.

Water Polo – 1 a.m. ET

It’s Canada versus the United States in the women’s water polo quarterfinals, with gameplay kicking off at 1 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The team holds a 1-3 record after the preliminary rounds.

Sailing – 1:15 a.m. ET

Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone will sail their last two races before the final in the men’s two-person 470 dinghy event starting at 1:15 a.m. ET Tuesday.

At 1:33 a.m. ET, Tom Ramshaw competes for gold in the men’s one-person heavyweight finn dinghy event.

Cycling Track – 2:37 a.m. ET

The women’s team of Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring, Annie Foreman-Mackey and Georgia Simmerling faces France in the second heat of the first round of team pursuit at 2:37 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Sport Climbing – 4 a.m. ET

Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut with the men’s combined speed qualifier at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, followed by the bouldering qualification at 5 a.m. ET and the lead qualification at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Sean McColl will represent Canada in all three events.

Artistic Swimming – 6:30 a.m. ET

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau and 21 other teams will perform their duet technical routines starting at 6:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Beach Volleyball – 8 a.m. ET

Heather Bansley and Bradie Wilkerson take on Latvia in the first quarterfinal round of women’s beach volleyball at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Then at 9 a.m. ET, the undefeated pair of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will face Australia in the second quarterfinal round.

