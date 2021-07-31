Saskatoon Art by the River gearing up for Aug. 14-15 show

Send this page to someone via email

Artists in Saskatoon once again have the chance to showcase and share their knowledge of art along the South Saskatchewan River.

Art by the River has been running for almost three years now and will be hosting a show on the August 14 and 15 weekend.

Every Saturday, the group offers a free art class from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. for kids.

“We are here to bring all artists in Saskatoon together,” said Art by the River owner Woredemehret Haimanot, or as his friends call him, ‘We.’

Haimanot said the classes are a way to provide help to new artists.

Haimanot describes himself as the “helper” for artists, giving them an opportunity to show off their art and meet other artists.

“My goal is I want to bring all artists, you see we have a beautiful river, plants, beautiful everything here, so many artists come and for free sell their art.”

This month’s art show will be on display north of the Bessborough Hotel along Spadina in the grass area.

More information is available on Art by the River’s website.

-with files from Brady Ratzlaff