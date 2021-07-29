Taste of Saskatchewan returning from hiatus for 25th edition

Send this page to someone via email

A summertime festival in Saskatoon is returning after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The 25th edition of A Taste of Saskatchewan is originally scheduled to take place in July 2020 but was rescheduled and will now take place Aug. 10 to 15, 2021, at Kiwanis Memorial Park.

“After a long hiatus, our SaskTel Centre team is excited to bring A Taste of Saskatchewan back to our community,” SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford said in a press release on Thursday.

“It is important to bring people back together and we are committed to doing it safely by following all Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines and implementing enhanced cleaning and disinfection.”

This year’s menu will feature 30 restaurants offering customers the opportunity to enjoy culinary items ranging from the classics to international cuisine.

Admission is still free but to limit points-of-contact and improve the guest experience by reducing time spent waiting in line, organizers said tokens will no longer be used and payments will be credit or debit.

In the past, organizers have said the event is one of the province’s largest annual attended festivals, attracting more than 100,000 visitors a year.

