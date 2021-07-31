Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police searching for suspect after shooting at Dakota Community Centre

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 5:02 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down 18-year-old Carlin Dare, following a shooting at the Dakota Community Centre which sent a man to hospital Friday.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down 18-year-old Carlin Dare, following a shooting at the Dakota Community Centre which sent a man to hospital Friday. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect after a shooting at the Dakota Community Centre sent a man to hospital Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. at the community centre, located at 1188 Dakota Street.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital by other people at the scene and is currently in stable condition.

Read more: Winnipeg man facing second-degree murder charge in city’s 23rd homicide

A pair of male youths were arrested not long after. Police say one is charged with possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated assault.

The other is charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators are now searching for 18-year-old Carlin Dare, who is the subject of an arrest warrant connected to the incident.

He’s described as 6’1″ tall and 220 lbs.

Police say Dare is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 204-986-6219, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

