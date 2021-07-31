Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Police investigating after 2 people found stabbed in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 3:28 pm
Police investigating after 2 people found stabbed in Halifax - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after finding a man and woman, each suffering from stab wounds on Saturday.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a woman who has been stabbed in the vicinity of the 1300 block on Robie Street in the afternoon.

On arrival, police also found a man suffering from stab wounds.

READ MORE: One person in custody after man stabbed in the face in Halifax

Trending Stories

Police said they were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, police are not looking for anyone else related to this incident.

Click to play video: 'Survey launched in Halifax to understand what it means to defund the police' Survey launched in Halifax to understand what it means to defund the police
Survey launched in Halifax to understand what it means to defund the police – Jun 14, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia taghalifax police tagRobie Street stabbing tagstab wounds Halifax tagstabbing in Halifax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers