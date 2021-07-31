Police investigating after 2 people found stabbed in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after finding a man and woman, each suffering from stab wounds on Saturday.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a woman who has been stabbed in the vicinity of the 1300 block on Robie Street in the afternoon.

On arrival, police also found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Police said they were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, police are not looking for anyone else related to this incident.

