Maple Leafs sign forward Nick Ritchie

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract worth an annual average value of US$2.5 million.

Ritchie, 25, had 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular-season games with the Boston Bruins last season. He added a goal and three assists in 11 playoff games.

The native of Orangeville, Ont/, has 137 points (59 goals, 78 assists) in 350 regular-season games over six NHL seasons between the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks. he has added nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 post-season contests.

Ritchie was selected by Anaheim in the first round,10th overall, of the 2014 NHL draft.

In international competition, Ritchie captured a gold medal with Canada at the 2015 world junior championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.