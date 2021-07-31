Search underway for ‘rogue cow’ on the loose in Milton

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say a “rogue cow” is on the loose in Milton, Ont.

Police issued a news release on Saturday warning motorists travelling in the south end of Milton to be aware of the animal.

Police said the 900-pound black female cow “escaped handlers” late Friday while livestock were being unloaded from a trailer.

Officers and handlers are searching for her.

“The loose animal is not contained and has access to open roadways,” the news release said.

Police said drivers in the areas of Regional Road 25 between Lower Base Line and Britannia Road and on Britannia Road between First Line and Thompson Road should be careful.

