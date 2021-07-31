Menu

Canada

Search underway for ‘rogue cow’ on the loose in Milton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 9:58 am
Police and the handlers are searching for the animal. View image in full screen
Police and the handlers are searching for the animal. Don Mitchell / Global News

Halton Regional Police say a “rogue cow” is on the loose in Milton, Ont.

Police issued a news release on Saturday warning motorists travelling in the south end of Milton to be aware of the animal.

Police said the 900-pound black female cow “escaped handlers” late Friday while livestock were being unloaded from a trailer.

Read more: Black bear reportedly spotted in north London, Ont.: police

Officers and handlers are searching for her.

“The loose animal is not contained and has access to open roadways,” the news release said.

Police said drivers in the areas of Regional Road 25 between Lower Base Line and Britannia Road and on Britannia Road between First Line and Thompson Road should be careful.

Click to play video: 'Baby emu found on the loose in Surrey' Baby emu found on the loose in Surrey
Baby emu found on the loose in Surrey – Jun 18, 2021
