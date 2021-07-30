Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bodies of 2 missing men found in northern Alberta, RCMP say neither death is suspicious

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 6:37 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

The bodies of two missing people were discovered in High Level, Alta., on Thursday, but RCMP say neither death is considered to be suspicious and that the cases are unrelated.

In a news release issued Friday, police said Mounties and community volunteers were involved in a search for a missing man when they found the remains of a different missing person.

The RCMP said the search party found what is believes to be the “skeletal remains” of 47-year-old Arthur Joel Gallant at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Gallant was last seen in High Level in December 2020. Police said he was found in a wooded area near an industrial park.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: RCMP investigate after human remains found in High Level

At around 8 p.m. that same day, the RCMP said Mounties and volunteers found human remains believe to be those of another missing person, 23-year-old Keaton Talley.

Story continues below advertisement

Talley’s remains were discovered in the woods on the northeast outskirts of the town. Police said Talley’s and Gallant’s remains were found by the same search party.

Police said Talley was last seen in the High Level area on either July 14 or July 15.

Both men’s remains have been sent to Edmonton for autopsies, the RCMP said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagmissing person tagMissing tagMissing Man tagHuman Remains tagHigh Level tagmissing men tagHigh Level RCMP tagSkeletal Remains tagArthur Gallant tagKeaton Talley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers