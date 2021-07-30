Bodies of 2 missing men found in northern Alberta, RCMP say neither death is suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of two missing people were discovered in High Level, Alta., on Thursday, but RCMP say neither death is considered to be suspicious and that the cases are unrelated.

In a news release issued Friday, police said Mounties and community volunteers were involved in a search for a missing man when they found the remains of a different missing person.

The RCMP said the search party found what is believes to be the “skeletal remains” of 47-year-old Arthur Joel Gallant at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Gallant was last seen in High Level in December 2020. Police said he was found in a wooded area near an industrial park.

At around 8 p.m. that same day, the RCMP said Mounties and volunteers found human remains believe to be those of another missing person, 23-year-old Keaton Talley.

Talley’s remains were discovered in the woods on the northeast outskirts of the town. Police said Talley’s and Gallant’s remains were found by the same search party.

Police said Talley was last seen in the High Level area on either July 14 or July 15.

Both men’s remains have been sent to Edmonton for autopsies, the RCMP said.