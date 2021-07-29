RCMP investigate after human remains found in High Level, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a northern Alberta town on Thursday.

The RCMP said the “skeletal human remains” were found by a search team in a wooded area near an industrial park in High Level, Alta.

Police did not confirm if the search team consisted of RCMP members or community volunteers.

“The remains are being transported to the medical examiner who will be working with the RCMP in determining identity and cause of death,” police said in a news release.

High Level is located about 740 km north of Edmonton.

