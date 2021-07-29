Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate after human remains found in High Level, Alta.

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 11:33 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Matthew Usherwood

An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a northern Alberta town on Thursday.

The RCMP said the “skeletal human remains” were found by a search team in a wooded area near an industrial park in High Level, Alta.

Police did not confirm if the search team consisted of RCMP members or community volunteers.

“The remains are being transported to the medical examiner who will be working with the RCMP in determining identity and cause of death,” police said in a news release.

High Level is located about 740 km north of Edmonton.

