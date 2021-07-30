Menu

Politics

Federal funds to help see eco high-rise built at former Winnipeg police headquarters site

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 6:03 pm
City staff are proposing spending $40 million to refurbish the downtown Public Safety Building, and relocate other municipal offices there after the police service moves out this year. View image in full screen
City staff are proposing spending $40 million to refurbish the downtown Public Safety Building, and relocate other municipal offices there after the police service moves out this year. Global News/ File

The developers of a new high-rise apartment aiming to achieve “net-zero operations” at the site of the former Winnipeg police headquarters are getting some help from the federal government.

Construction of the 10-storey, 102-unit Market Lands Net Zero High Rise is expected to be complete by December 2023 at 155 Princess St.

Read more: Feds give $4 million to Market Lands development in Winnipeg’s Exchange District

On Friday the federal government announced $24.8 million in funding through both repayable and forgivable loans, as well as $2.6 million in grants for the project.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg to get 51 new affordable homes as part of federal program' Winnipeg to get 51 new affordable homes as part of federal program
Winnipeg to get 51 new affordable homes as part of federal program – Jul 19, 2021

Owned and developed by The Market Lands Inc., the new building will include 52 affordable housing units and is expected to be Canada’s first on-site net-zero affordable residential high-rise, according to a federal release.

Read more: Report details Market Lands proposal for old Winnipeg PSB site

The developers say the building will be 100 per cent naturally ventilated, will produce 100 per cent carbon-neutral domestic hot water and will achieve net-zero operation through on-site energy production.

The federal loans come through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund and the grant money is earmarked from the NHS Affordable Housing Innovation Fund.

Click to play video: 'New project in Winnipeg aims to provide tiny homes to help shelter homeless population' New project in Winnipeg aims to provide tiny homes to help shelter homeless population
New project in Winnipeg aims to provide tiny homes to help shelter homeless population – Feb 21, 2021
